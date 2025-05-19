Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Amnesty International declared “undesirable organization” amid escalating crackdown on dissent

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that the Russian authorities have declared Amnesty International an “undesirable organization” thereby criminalizing its activities and any association with the organization in Russia, Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, said:  “This decision is part of the Russian government’s broader effort to silence dissent and isolate civil society. In a country where […] The post Russia: Amnesty International declared “undesirable organization” amid escalating crackdown on dissent   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


