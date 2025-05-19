Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sex and disability: Nigerian women share their stories

By Obasanjo Bolarinwa, Senior lecturer, York St John University
Aliu Mohammed, Lecturer in Nursing and Public Health, University of Energy and Natural Resources
Blessing Babalola, Senior Lecturer
Clifford Obby O Odimegwu, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
Imagine feeling invisible simply because of your body. Now imagine that invisibility extends into how society treats your desires, your safety, and your rights.

That is the everyday reality for many women with disabilities in developing countries, where 80% of people with disabilities live. And it’s an issue the policymakers must address to promote inclusive policies that reach the most marginalised.

We are global…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Amnesty International declared “undesirable organization” amid escalating crackdown on dissent
~ Protesters call for government action in alleged child rape in South Africa
~ The environmental impact of Chinese cement plants in Tajikistan remains hidden
~ African islands under threat: what to do about Trump’s withdrawal from climate change agreement
~ South Africa’s wattled cranes are no longer critically endangered: why the birds’ numbers are rising
~ The new Carney government must tackle Canada’s outdated system of intergovernmental relations
~ Covid-19 death tolls in Europe highlight stark regional differences in 2020 and 2021
~ Joe Biden has prostate cancer with bone spread – an oncologist explains what you need to know
~ Governors are leading the fight against climate change and deforestation around the world, filling a void left by presidents
~ UK and EU sign new trade, fishing and defence deal – what do economists think?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter