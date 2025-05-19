Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African islands under threat: what to do about Trump’s withdrawal from climate change agreement

By Daniela Marggraff, Researcher, Oceans Regions Programme, University of Pretoria
Maxi Schoeman, Emeritus Professor of International Relations, University of Pretoria
Samuel Oyewole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Political Sciences, University of Pretoria
Pacific island states have united, declaring climate change the single greatest threat to their security. African island states can adopt a similar approach.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Amnesty International declared “undesirable organization” amid escalating crackdown on dissent
~ Protesters call for government action in alleged child rape in South Africa
~ The environmental impact of Chinese cement plants in Tajikistan remains hidden
~ Sex and disability: Nigerian women share their stories
~ South Africa’s wattled cranes are no longer critically endangered: why the birds’ numbers are rising
~ The new Carney government must tackle Canada’s outdated system of intergovernmental relations
~ Covid-19 death tolls in Europe highlight stark regional differences in 2020 and 2021
~ Joe Biden has prostate cancer with bone spread – an oncologist explains what you need to know
~ Governors are leading the fight against climate change and deforestation around the world, filling a void left by presidents
~ UK and EU sign new trade, fishing and defence deal – what do economists think?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter