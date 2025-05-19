Tolerance.ca
South Africa’s wattled cranes are no longer critically endangered: why the birds’ numbers are rising

By Lara Fuller, Honorary Research Associate: School of Life Sciences, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Cranes are some of the world’s most majestic birds, with 15 species found globally. Four of these are found in Africa. The wattled crane in South Africa was in decline, but seems to have turned a corner. Its numbers have increased from just 188 birds in 2000 to 304 today. Crane researcher Lara Fuller explains how the population’s recovery recently led to it being moved from Critically Endangered to Endangered on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s list of threatened…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
