Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden has prostate cancer with bone spread – an oncologist explains what you need to know

By Justin Stebbing, Professor of Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
With bone metastasis and a high Gleason score, Biden’s case is a reminder of the importance of timely screening and comprehensive care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Amnesty International declared “undesirable organization” amid escalating crackdown on dissent
~ Protesters call for government action in alleged child rape in South Africa
~ The environmental impact of Chinese cement plants in Tajikistan remains hidden
~ Sex and disability: Nigerian women share their stories
~ African islands under threat: what to do about Trump’s withdrawal from climate change agreement
~ South Africa’s wattled cranes are no longer critically endangered: why the birds’ numbers are rising
~ The new Carney government must tackle Canada’s outdated system of intergovernmental relations
~ Covid-19 death tolls in Europe highlight stark regional differences in 2020 and 2021
~ Governors are leading the fight against climate change and deforestation around the world, filling a void left by presidents
~ UK and EU sign new trade, fishing and defence deal – what do economists think?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter