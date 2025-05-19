Governors are leading the fight against climate change and deforestation around the world, filling a void left by presidents
By Mary Nichols, Distinguished Counsel for the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment, University of California, Los Angeles
A long-time leader of California’s climate efforts explains how governors from Brazil to Indonesia have become the leading edge in fighting climate change. Several are meeting this week in Brazil.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 19, 2025