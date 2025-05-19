Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Discriminatory Testing Blocks Migrant Children’s Right to Education in Russia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A teacher introduces curricula and school rules to first graders at School No. 362 in St. Petersburg, Russia, September 1, 2023.  © 2023 CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock This week, Russia’s education and science supervision agency, Rosobrnadzor, reported that so far in 2025 only 335 children of migrants have been allowed to take the Russian language proficiency test, a new prerequisite for school enrolment. This means that just 19 percent of the 1,762 children who applied to take the test were allowed. A law prohibiting public schools from enrolling children…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
