Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victims of Sri Lanka’s Civil War Seek Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan Tamil civil war survivors perform rituals in memory of their deceased or missing relatives near Mullivaikkal, where civilians were trapped during the last months of the war, May 17, 2024.  © 2024 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena Last weekend, Tamils in Sri Lanka gathered to commemorate those who died or went missing in the country’s civil war, which lasted from 1983 to 2009. As they have for the last 16 years, they also called for justice. Despite overwhelming evidence gathered by the United Nations and human rights groups of war crimes and human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
