Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peru: New Law Threatens Free Speech, Trans Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Lawmakers sit inside Congress as they wait for the arrival of Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, in Lima, Peru, July 28, 2023.  © 2023 Aldair Mejia/Pool photo via AP File (New York) – A law enacted in Peru on May 12 purports to combat sexual violence against children and adolescents, but instead undermines freedom of expression and access to information and discriminates against transgender people, Human Rights Watch said today. The law’s vague and overly broad provisions could also be used to suppress expressions of identity, artistic content, and educational…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
