Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Authorities should immediately terminate ‘unwarranted’ investigation and release Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad

By Amnesty International
Responding to the arrest of Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad in Delhi, India, for ‘sedition’ following his social media post, Aakar Patel, chair of board at Amnesty International India, said: “The Haryana police must stop treating Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad like a criminal simply for expressing an opinion. The shameful arrest of the Professor for a […] The post India: Authorities should immediately terminate ‘unwarranted’ investigation and release Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia: Amnesty International declared “undesirable organization” amid escalating crackdown on dissent
~ Protesters call for government action in alleged child rape in South Africa
~ The environmental impact of Chinese cement plants in Tajikistan remains hidden
~ Sex and disability: Nigerian women share their stories
~ African islands under threat: what to do about Trump’s withdrawal from climate change agreement
~ South Africa’s wattled cranes are no longer critically endangered: why the birds’ numbers are rising
~ The new Carney government must tackle Canada’s outdated system of intergovernmental relations
~ Covid-19 death tolls in Europe highlight stark regional differences in 2020 and 2021
~ Joe Biden has prostate cancer with bone spread – an oncologist explains what you need to know
~ Governors are leading the fight against climate change and deforestation around the world, filling a void left by presidents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter