Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Introducing The Conversation and the BBC’s Secrets of the Sea – my journey to meet six marine scientists pioneering ocean solutions

By Anna Turns, Senior Environment Editor
After a long drive to Godrevy lighthouse near St Ives in Cornwall, the wind is blowing and the waves are crashing. I’m here with BBC radio producer Jo Loosemore, on a roadtrip to meet some of the marine scientists researching how ocean health is vital to our future.

As we squeeze between crevices in the cliffs to shelter from the elements at Godrevy beach, I interview Ed Gasson, a glaciologist at the University of Exeter. His story is full of surprises.

This corner of north Cornwall is one I have visited many times, usually on bright, sunny days during weekend getaways…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Seven countries in Latin America where human rights are taking the biggest hit
~ Tories get ghosted: new study shows dating app users are more likely to swipe right on Reform voters
~ How aid cuts could make vulnerable communities even less resilient to climate change
~ Moomin merchandise and fashion: 80 years of ultra-savvy marketing that taps into childhood nostalgia
~ Growing up on a farm can prevent asthma and allergies
~ For a Canadian in London, King Charles’ Royal Garden Party inspires sustainability education
~ The rise of psychedelic capitalism: Work harder and be happy about it?
~ When friendship is treated as essential, what happens to young adults who don’t have any?
~ In what order did the planets in our solar system form?
~ Space tourism’s growth blurs the line between scientific and symbolic achievement – a tourism scholar explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter