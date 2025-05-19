Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How aid cuts could make vulnerable communities even less resilient to climate change

By Kalle Hirvonen, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Insitute; Research Fellow, UNU-WIDER, United Nations University
Olli-Pekka Kuusela, Research Fellow, UNU-WIDER, United Nations University
As global temperatures rise and climate-related disasters become more frequent, the need to adapt is rapidly increasing. That need for adaptation – from adjusting farming practices to diversifying livelihoods and strengthening infrastructure – is most acute in vulnerable low- and middle-income countries such as Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Haiti and Vietnam.

Despite contributing a negligible share of historical global greenhouse gas emissions,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Introducing The Conversation and the BBC’s Secrets of the Sea – my journey to meet six marine scientists pioneering ocean solutions
~ Seven countries in Latin America where human rights are taking the biggest hit
~ Tories get ghosted: new study shows dating app users are more likely to swipe right on Reform voters
~ Moomin merchandise and fashion: 80 years of ultra-savvy marketing that taps into childhood nostalgia
~ Growing up on a farm can prevent asthma and allergies
~ For a Canadian in London, King Charles’ Royal Garden Party inspires sustainability education
~ The rise of psychedelic capitalism: Work harder and be happy about it?
~ When friendship is treated as essential, what happens to young adults who don’t have any?
~ In what order did the planets in our solar system form?
~ Space tourism’s growth blurs the line between scientific and symbolic achievement – a tourism scholar explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter