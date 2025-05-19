Growing up on a farm can prevent asthma and allergies
By Catherine Girard, Professeure-Chercheure en microbiologie, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Paul George, Professeu ajoint en écologie microbienne, Université Laval
Rébecca Gagnon, Étudiante à la maîtrise, Département des sciences fondamentales, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Children who grow up on farms are less likely to develop asthma or allergies as adults. The reason? Micro-organisms in the air.
- Monday, May 19, 2025