The rise of psychedelic capitalism: Work harder and be happy about it?
By Kevin Walby, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Jamie Brownlee, University instructor, Department of Law and Legal Studies; Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Carleton University
Psychedelics are marketed as a way for the general population to extract more work out of their already overworked lives, and to be happy about it in the process.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 19, 2025