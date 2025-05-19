Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rise of psychedelic capitalism: Work harder and be happy about it?

By Kevin Walby, Associate Professor of Criminal Justice, University of Winnipeg
Jamie Brownlee, University instructor, Department of Law and Legal Studies; Department of Geography and Environmental Studies, Carleton University
Psychedelics are marketed as a way for the general population to extract more work out of their already overworked lives, and to be happy about it in the process.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Introducing The Conversation and the BBC’s Secrets of the Sea – my journey to meet six marine scientists pioneering ocean solutions
~ Seven countries in Latin America where human rights are taking the biggest hit
~ Tories get ghosted: new study shows dating app users are more likely to swipe right on Reform voters
~ How aid cuts could make vulnerable communities even less resilient to climate change
~ Moomin merchandise and fashion: 80 years of ultra-savvy marketing that taps into childhood nostalgia
~ Growing up on a farm can prevent asthma and allergies
~ For a Canadian in London, King Charles’ Royal Garden Party inspires sustainability education
~ When friendship is treated as essential, what happens to young adults who don’t have any?
~ In what order did the planets in our solar system form?
~ Space tourism’s growth blurs the line between scientific and symbolic achievement – a tourism scholar explains how
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter