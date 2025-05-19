Tolerance.ca
When friendship is treated as essential, what happens to young adults who don’t have any?

By Laura Eramian, Associate Professor, Department of Sociology and Social Anthropology, Dalhousie University
Peter Mallory, Associate Professor, Sociology, St. Francis Xavier University
All participant names in this story are pseudonyms.

What does it mean to have few or no friends in a time when social connection is seen as key to a healthy and fulfilling life? This is the question at the centre of our recent research study on modern friendship in an Atlantic Canadian city.

Friendship is having a cultural moment. From journalists to physicians,…The Conversation


