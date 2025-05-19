Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Believe it or not, there was a time when the US government built beautiful homes for working-class Americans to deal with a housing crisis

By Eran Ben-Joseph, Professor of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
During World War I, the US government designed and constructed entire communities for workers and their families, setting new standards for housing and neighborhood planning.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Introducing The Conversation and the BBC’s Secrets of the Sea – my journey to meet six marine scientists pioneering ocean solutions
~ Seven countries in Latin America where human rights are taking the biggest hit
~ Tories get ghosted: new study shows dating app users are more likely to swipe right on Reform voters
~ How aid cuts could make vulnerable communities even less resilient to climate change
~ Moomin merchandise and fashion: 80 years of ultra-savvy marketing that taps into childhood nostalgia
~ Growing up on a farm can prevent asthma and allergies
~ For a Canadian in London, King Charles’ Royal Garden Party inspires sustainability education
~ The rise of psychedelic capitalism: Work harder and be happy about it?
~ When friendship is treated as essential, what happens to young adults who don’t have any?
~ In what order did the planets in our solar system form?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter