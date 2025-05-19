Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tomato trade dispute between the US and Mexico is boiling over again – with 21% tariffs due in July

By Andrew Muhammad, Professor of Agriculture and Resource Economics, University of Tennessee
Luis Ribera, Director of the Center for North American Studies, Texas A&M University
Although technically they’re a fruit, tomatoes are one of the most-consumed vegetables, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Among the fresh produce the nation buys from foreign countries, tomatoes often rank first or second, behind avocados.

This trade is now jeopardized because…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
