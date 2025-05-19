Leaders can promote gender equity without deepening polarization − here’s how
By Colleen Tolan, Postdoctoral Researcher for the Center for Women in Business, Rutgers University
Lisa Kaplowitz, Associate Professor & Executive Director, Center for Women in Business, Rutgers University
Gender equity efforts risk deepening divides if they’re not handled carefully. But with empathy and inclusive dialogue, leaders can turn tension into trust.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, May 19, 2025