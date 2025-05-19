Trump’s lifting of Syria sanctions is a win for Turkey, too – pointing to outsized role middle powers can play in regional affairs
By Hyeran Jo, Associate Professor of Political Science, Texas A&M University
Ece Göztepe Çelebi, Professor for Turkish and Comparative Constitutional Law, Bilkent University
Ankara sees the fall of the Assad regime and the rise of new Syrian leader Ahmad al-Sharaa as a generational opportunity for domestic and regional goals.
- Monday, May 19, 2025