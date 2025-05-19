Tolerance.ca
Politics, protest and some seriously inappropriate songs: who gets censored at Eurovision, and who doesn’t?

By Catherine Strong, Associate Professor, Music Industry, RMIT University
As always, Eurovision 2025 was full of glitter, costume reveals, divas, spectacle and, of course, controversy. From ongoing calls to ban Israel from participating, to one song that had to be edited since it was too inappropriate, here’s what you may have missed from this year’s contest.

A milkshake meltdown


For Australian viewers, the final may have been a bit of a letdown because, for the second year in a row, our contestant failed to get past the semis.

Go-Jo’s Milkshake Man seemed like…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
