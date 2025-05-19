Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The re-emergence of polio in Papua New Guinea shows global eradication remains elusive

By Michael Toole, Associate Principal Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Fredrick Charles, Burnet PNG Country Director; Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness Lead; TB Public Health Physician, Burnet Institute
Suman Majumdar, Associate Professor and Chief Health Officer - COVID and Health Emergencies, Burnet Institute
Last week the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea (PNG).

The highly infectious virus was found in two healthy, polio-vaccinated children who were screened following detection of the virus during routine wastewater sampling in Lae, PNG’s second largest city. Wastewater samples are also positive in the capital Port Moresby, indicating the potential of spread around the country.

The strain…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ An online travel company just collapsed. Here’s how to avoid being left stranded by an online deal
~ Politics, protest and some seriously inappropriate songs: who gets censored at Eurovision, and who doesn’t?
~ Russia is labelling Oscar Jenkins a ‘mercenary’, not a prisoner of war. What’s the difference – and why does this matter?
~ Joe Biden has advanced prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9. What does this mean?
~ Climate scientists are trusted globally, just not as much as other scientists – here’s why
~ How Russian opposition media continue broadcasting from abroad
~ Afghan War Crimes Victims Still Awaiting Justice
~ Why it’s time to delay tackling in junior sports until the age of 12
~ What causes ADHD? What we know, don’t know and suspect
~ Little World, what are you? Josephine Rowe’s latest novel is a precisely drawn enigma
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter