The re-emergence of polio in Papua New Guinea shows global eradication remains elusive
By Michael Toole, Associate Principal Research Fellow, Burnet Institute
Fredrick Charles, Burnet PNG Country Director; Health Security and Pandemic Preparedness Lead; TB Public Health Physician, Burnet Institute
Suman Majumdar, Associate Professor and Chief Health Officer - COVID and Health Emergencies, Burnet Institute
Last week the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea (PNG).
The highly infectious virus was found in two healthy, polio-vaccinated children who were screened following detection of the virus during routine wastewater sampling in Lae, PNG’s second largest city. Wastewater samples are also positive in the capital Port Moresby, indicating the potential of spread around the country.
The strain…
- Monday, May 19, 2025