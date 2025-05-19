Joe Biden has advanced prostate cancer with a Gleason score of 9. What does this mean?
By Sarah Diepstraten, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer Division, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
John (Eddie) La Marca, Senior Research Officer, Blood Cells and Blood Cancer, WEHI (Walter and Eliza Hall Institute of Medical Research)
Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has already spread to his bones.
A statement Biden’s office issued on Sunday revealed Biden was diagnosed after experiencing urinary issues.
Biden’s office said his cancer has a Gleason score of nine out of ten. It also said his cancer “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which…
- Monday, May 19, 2025