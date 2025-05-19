Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghan War Crimes Victims Still Awaiting Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A British Army officer in Helmand province, Afghanistan, October 26, 2014. © 2014 Press Association via AP images Family members of Afghans unlawfully killed by foreign military forces during the 20-year war in Afghanistan have been waiting a long time for justice. Last week revealed two quite different approaches by countries that should provide it.Australia, which has gone the furthest in investigating alleged war crimes by its forces in Afghanistan, has established a website for family members to file complaints. The site, managed by Australia’s Defense Ministry,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
