Human Rights Observatory

What causes ADHD? What we know, don’t know and suspect

By Alison Poulton, Senior Lecturer, Brain Mind Centre Nepean, University of Sydney
Neurodevelopmental disorders are a diverse group of conditions that affect the brain from early development. They include attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism and learning disabilities, such as dyslexia.

These conditions usually become more evident over time. This is because delays in the skills a child is expected to have developed at each age become more apparent.

ADHD is the most common neurodevelopmental disorder. It affects around 8-10%…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
