What does it mean to ‘accept’ or ‘reject’ all cookies, and which should I choose?
By Ahmed Ibrahim, Senior Lecturer, Computing and Security, Edith Cowan University
David Cook, Lecturer, Computer and Security Science, Edith Cowan University
It’s nearly impossible to use the internet without being asked about cookies. A typical pop-up will offer to either “accept all” or “reject all”. Sometimes, there may be a third option, or a link to further tweak your preferences.
These pop-ups and banners are distracting, and your first reaction is likely to get them out of the way as soon as possible – perhaps by hitting that “accept all” button.
But what are cookies, exactly? Why are we constantly asked about them, and what happens when we accept or reject them? As you will see, each choice comes with implications for…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 18, 2025