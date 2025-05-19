Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ambition is not a dirty word: female politicians and the ‘Lady Macbeth bias’

By Rebekah Russell-Bennett, Associate Dean Research, Faculty of Business, Government and Law, University of Canberra
When the new parliament convenes after the recent election, it will feature a rarity in Australian politics. Women will lead two significant political parties at the same time: the Liberal Party’s Sussan Ley and the Greens’ Larissa Waters.

When female political leaders show ambition, they are often portrayed in the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
