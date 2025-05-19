Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Press Cambodia’s Leader on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet meet at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on December 18, 2023. © 2023 The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP (Tokyo) – Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba should publicly raise human rights issues when Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet visits Tokyo in late May 2025, Human Rights Watch said today. The Cambodian government has increasingly suppressed freedom of expression and assembly, the rights of workers, and Cambodian government critics in Japan and other countries.“Cambodian Prime…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
