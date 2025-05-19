Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN General Assembly Should Act on North Korea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A news broadcast at Seoul Railway Station shows a strategic cruise missile during a drill by the North Korean armed forces on the coast of the Yellow Sea in North Korea, February 28, 2025. © 2025 Sipa via AP Images (New York) – The United Nations General Assembly should establish a new body to examine the connections between the North Korean government’s repressive system and its military programs and nuclear weapons development, Human Rights Watch said today.On May 20, the General Assembly will hold a special high-level plenary session on North Korea. In…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
