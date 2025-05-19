Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: US air strike that has left dozens of migrants dead must be investigated

By Amnesty International
A US air strike on a migrant detention centre in Sa’ada, north-western Yemen on 28 April killed and injured dozens of migrants and must be investigated as a violation of international humanitarian law, said Amnesty International today, amid reports that hundreds of people have been killed and injured as a result of US air strikes […] The post Yemen: US air strike that has left dozens of migrants dead must be investigated appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


