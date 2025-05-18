Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Greenlandisation’, sea ice, permafrost: how polar words explain a changing world

By Bernadette Hince, Visiting Fellow, Australian National Dictionary Centre, Australian National University
The polar regions are cold, remote and off-putting, but there are thousands of polar words in English – and not just words for snow and ice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ NZ Budget 2025: economic forecasting is notoriously difficult, but global uncertainty is making it harder
~ Something borrowed, something blue? Why the reign of the traditional wedding dress may be over
~ More people are trying medicinal cannabis for chronic pain. But does it work?
~ AI is moving fast. Climate policy provides valuable lessons for how to keep it in check
~ 1 in 5 Gazans face starvation. Can the law force Israel to act?
~ Wine is still Australia’s most popular alcoholic drink – but many producers face an uncertain future
~ Why is southern Australia in drought – and when will it end?
~ Papua New Guinea radio host loses job after interviewing opposition leader
~ Gabon: Military leaders give up power
~ Chinese social media users are outraged by the mysterious death of an internet celebrity cat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter