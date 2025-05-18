More people are trying medicinal cannabis for chronic pain. But does it work?
By Suzanne Nielsen, Professor and Deputy Director, Monash Addiction Research Centre, Monash University
Myfanwy Graham, NHMRC Postgraduate Scholar and Fulbright Alumna in Public Health Policy, Monash University
More Australians than ever are being prescribed medicinal cannabis.
Medicinal cannabis refers to legally prescribed cannabis products. These are either the plant itself, or naturally occurring ingredients extracted from the plant. These ingredients, such as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and CBD (cannabidiol), are called cannabinoids. Some cannabinoids are also made in labs to act like the ones in the plant.
Medicinal cannabis comes in different forms, such as…
- Sunday, May 18, 2025