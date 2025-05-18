Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI is moving fast. Climate policy provides valuable lessons for how to keep it in check

By Milica Stilinovic, PhD Candidate, School of Media and Communications; Managing Editor, Policy & Internet journal, University of Sydney
Francesco Bailo, Lecturer in Data Analytics in the Social Sciences, University of Sydney
Jonathon Hutchinson, Chair of Discipline, Media and Communications, University of Sydney
Existing efforts to regulate AI share a limitation: they’re built around intended use, not the messy, creative and often unintended ways it is actually being used.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
