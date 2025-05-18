Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why is southern Australia in drought – and when will it end?

By Chiara Holgate, Senior Research Fellow, ARC Centre of Excellence for Weather of the 21st Century, Australian National University
Ailie Gallant, Associate Professor, ARC Centre of Excellence for Weather of the 21st Century, Monash University
Southern Australia is suffering some of the lowest rainfall levels on record. The drought won’t break until the return of low pressure systems bringing heavy rain.The Conversation


