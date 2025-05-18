Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gabon: Military leaders give up power

By Laura
Almost two years since the military coup d’état, Gabon has restored civilian rule, albeit under the leadership of a former general, starting a new chapter as a political leader.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Chinese social media users are outraged by the mysterious death of an internet celebrity cat
~ AI-driven motion capture is transforming sports and exercise science
~ Lagos slum evictions don’t work: 6 ways city planners can actually help the poor
~ Terrorists use food as a weapon: how Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab exploit hunger
~ Nelly Gesare turns trash into treasure, highlighting the potential of sustainability-driven businesses in Africa
~ Guyana's ‘Ol’ Higue’ meets her match in tale that is the regional winner of the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
~ Preserving human control over the use of force: A call to regulate lethal autonomous weapon systems under international law
~ Britain’s net zero construction workforce is already at risk of being burnt out
~ Another Courageous Journalist Jailed in Azerbaijan
~ Chad: Opposition Leader Arrested
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter