Human Rights Observatory

Terrorists use food as a weapon: how Boko Haram and Al-Shabaab exploit hunger

By Simone Papale, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Parma
Emanuele Castelli, Associate Professor of Political Science , University of Parma
Over the last decade, there has been growing international focus on the role of food in conflict, particularly in Africa. The continent has seen an increase in jihadist terrorism in several regions.

Violence, like that exercised by terrorist organisations, is linked with food security conditions, causing a vicious circle of hunger and conflict.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
