Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nelly Gesare turns trash into treasure, highlighting the potential of sustainability-driven businesses in Africa

By Bird
“I use Green Thing Kenya to tell the story of sustainability and the opportunities therein. My goal is to break down sustainability and show that it’s not just about the environment...”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guyana's ‘Ol’ Higue’ meets her match in tale that is the regional winner of the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize
~ Preserving human control over the use of force: A call to regulate lethal autonomous weapon systems under international law
~ Britain’s net zero construction workforce is already at risk of being burnt out
~ Another Courageous Journalist Jailed in Azerbaijan
~ Chad: Opposition Leader Arrested
~ H-bomb creator Richard Garwin was a giant in science, technology and policy
~ How existential philosophy can help you to cope with anguish
~ UN’s Türk criticises ‘draconian’ decree limiting dissent in Mali
~ What do MPs really think about immigration? We surveyed them to find out
~ Starmer announces migration ‘return hubs’ on Albania visit, but Albania doesn’t want them – what’s going on?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter