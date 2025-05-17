Tolerance.ca
Britain’s net zero construction workforce is already at risk of being burnt out

By Simon Addyman, Associate Professor in Project Management, UCL
Jing Xu, Associate Professor in Enterprise Management, UCL
The pressure of decarbonising industrial sectors is weighing on workers.

The UK’s Labour government seeks a low-carbon and homegrown energy supply by 2030. The scale and pace of this transformation is unprecedented in the country’s power sector, and will involve building twice as much transmission infrastructure (pylons, cables, substations) in the next five years as was built over the last decade.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
