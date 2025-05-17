Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guyana's ‘Ol’ Higue’ meets her match in tale that is the regional winner of the 2025 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

By Janine Mendes-Franco
The author says the piece is “authentically Caribbean” – essentially “a story about family [and] its role in creating spaces of safety and sustenance in times of great adversity.”


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
