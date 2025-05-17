Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Courageous Journalist Jailed in Azerbaijan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ulviyya Ali protests against a media bill alongside other journalists, in front of the Parliament building in Baku, Azerbaijan, December 28, 2021. The writing on her hand reads "a word is free." © 2021 Ulviyya Ali “If you are reading this note it is because I have been unjustly jailed for my journalism work. Like my other journalist colleagues, I have committed no crime,” wrote Ulviyya Guliyeva (known as Ulviyya Ali) in a note she wanted to be shared in the event of her arrest.Last week, Guliyeva became the 25th reporter Azerbaijani authorities have jailed on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
