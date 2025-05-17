Tolerance.ca
Chad: Opposition Leader Arrested

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Then-Prime Minister Succès Masra, leader of Chad’s main opposition party Les Transformateurs, casts his ballot in N'Djamena, Chad, May 6, 2024. © 2024 Photo by JORIS BOLOMEY/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – Chadian authorities arrested Succès Masra, the former prime minister and leader of Chad’s main opposition party, at his residence in N’Djamena early on May 16, 2025, Human Rights Watch said today.Masra’s arrest raises concerns of escalating harassment and threats against the opposition party Les Transformateurs (The Transformers) as well as other political…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
