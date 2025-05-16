Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

H-bomb creator Richard Garwin was a giant in science, technology and policy

By Matthew Bunn, Professor of the Practice of Energy, National Security, and Foreign Policy, Harvard Kennedy School
Garwin was best known as the designer of the hydrogen bomb, but he was also a longtime arms control expert, IBM researcher and adviser to presidents.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
