Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How existential philosophy can help you to cope with anguish

By Luca Costa, PhD Candidate in Italian and continental philosophy, University of Oxford
“Am I with the right person?” Most of us have probably asked ourselves this question at least once in our life. I certainly have.

To help you out, your friends might ask: “Well, do you love them?” Then you go home and the conversation goes around in your head. “Yes, I love them!” you tell yourself. But how can you be sure? Are you ready to spend your whole life with just one partner?

The stomach flip you may have just had when reading the words “your whole life” is the emotion known as anguish – the overwhelming fear you feel when confronted with a big choice. I have felt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
