Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do MPs really think about immigration? We surveyed them to find out

By Mitya Pearson, Assistant Professor, Politics of Climate Change, University of Warwick
David Jeffery, Senior Lecturer in British Politics, University of Liverpool
The UK government has unveiled plans to reform the migration system, making it more restrictive with the aim of reducing the level of net migration into Britain.

Immigration provides economic opportunities for a country – for example, migration enables employers to recruit the workers they need. This is particularly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Starmer announces migration ‘return hubs’ on Albania visit, but Albania doesn’t want them – what’s going on?
~ Marvellous Moomins, the downfall of Dahl and David Attenborough’s Ocean – what to see, watch and read this week
~ TikTok influencer’s killing on camera highlights the femicide crisis in Latin America
~ Imax technology is a big part of Sinners’ success – what this tells you about the state of cinema
~ Meet the forgotten enslaved and working-class labourers behind British exploration in Africa, Asia and Antarctica
~ Why your migraine might be making you crave a large Coke and fries
~ Britain’s net zero construction workforce is already at risk of burnt out
~ Horrific, bizarre, lonely: how women going through the menopause describe their experiences
~ From M&S to Duolingo: banter between brands on social media gets people buying – but there’s a catch
~ Four lifestyle habits that might just help you live to 100
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter