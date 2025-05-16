Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Meet the forgotten enslaved and working-class labourers behind British exploration in Africa, Asia and Antarctica

By Edward Armston-Sheret, IHR Fellow, School of Advanced Study, University of London
By July 1858, the English explorer John Hanning Speke had been in Africa for 18 months. His eyes and body were weakened by fever, and he still hadn’t found what he set out to discover – the source of the River Nile.

Squinting through the heat on July 30, however, he spotted a body of water, about four miles away, surrounded by grass and jungle. At first, he could see only a small creek, flanked by lush fertile land used for growing crops and grazing by local people. But he pressed onward, dragging a reluctant donkey through jungle and over dried-up streams.

It wasn’t until…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What do MPs really think about immigration? We surveyed them to find out
~ Starmer announces migration ‘return hubs’ on Albania visit, but Albania doesn’t want them – what’s going on?
~ Marvellous Moomins, the downfall of Dahl and David Attenborough’s Ocean – what to see, watch and read this week
~ TikTok influencer’s killing on camera highlights the femicide crisis in Latin America
~ Imax technology is a big part of Sinners’ success – what this tells you about the state of cinema
~ Why your migraine might be making you crave a large Coke and fries
~ Britain’s net zero construction workforce is already at risk of burnt out
~ Horrific, bizarre, lonely: how women going through the menopause describe their experiences
~ From M&S to Duolingo: banter between brands on social media gets people buying – but there’s a catch
~ Four lifestyle habits that might just help you live to 100
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter