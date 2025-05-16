Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Horrific, bizarre, lonely: how women going through the menopause describe their experiences

By Jessica Piasecki, Associate Professor in Exercise Physiology, Sport Science Department, Nottingham Trent University
Oestrogen and progesterone are the primary sex hormones in females, playing powerful roles throughout life – from puberty and periods to pregnancy and eventually menopause.

During adolescence, these hormones surge, kick-starting the menstrual cycle. In adulthood, they fluctuate month to month, driving ovulation and menstruation. But between the ages of 45 and 55, their levels start to decline.

This signals the beginning of perimenopause…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What do MPs really think about immigration? We surveyed them to find out
~ Starmer announces migration ‘return hubs’ on Albania visit, but Albania doesn’t want them – what’s going on?
~ Marvellous Moomins, the downfall of Dahl and David Attenborough’s Ocean – what to see, watch and read this week
~ TikTok influencer’s killing on camera highlights the femicide crisis in Latin America
~ Imax technology is a big part of Sinners’ success – what this tells you about the state of cinema
~ Meet the forgotten enslaved and working-class labourers behind British exploration in Africa, Asia and Antarctica
~ Why your migraine might be making you crave a large Coke and fries
~ Britain’s net zero construction workforce is already at risk of burnt out
~ From M&S to Duolingo: banter between brands on social media gets people buying – but there’s a catch
~ Four lifestyle habits that might just help you live to 100
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter