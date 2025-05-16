Tolerance.ca
Insect protein could support healthy ageing and fight climate change

By Catherine Norton, Associate Professor Sport & Exercise Nutrition, University of Limerick
When we think about the future of food, it’s unlikely that crickets, meal worms or grasshoppers come to mind. But believe it or not, insects might just be one of the most promising answers to two big global problems: feeding a growing (and ageing) population and fighting climate change. As the world’s population heads towards 10…The Conversation


