Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland Ends ‘LGBT Free’ Zones

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists protesting in favor of equality and against “LGBT-free” zones resolutions in Warsaw, Poland, March 3, 2020. © 2020 Attila Husejnow / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Photo Municipal officials in the town of Łańcut, Poland, have abolished the country’s last remaining “LGBT Ideology Free” zone, righting more than five years of political assault on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and trans (LGBT) people across the country.Between 2019 and 2024, while the right-wing Law and Justice party was in power, provinces, towns, and municipalities across Poland adopted discriminatory…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
