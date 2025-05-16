Tolerance.ca
Placenta bandages have far more health benefits than risky placenta pills − a bioengineer explains

By Marley Dewey, Assistant Professor of Bioengineering, University of California, Santa Barbara
Placentas contain a rich amount of nutrients and stem cells, but there’s a difference between eating it at home for wellness and using it in the clinic to improve wound healing.The Conversation


© The Conversation
