Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Manu jumping’: The physics behind making humongous splashes in the pool

By Pankaj Rohilla, Postdoctoral Fellow in Fluid Dynamics, Georgia Institute of Technology
Daehyun Choi, Postdoctoral Fellow, Georgia Institute of Technology
Whether diving off docks, cannonballing into lakes or leaping off the high board, there’s nothing quite like the joy of jumping into water.

Olympic divers turned this natural act into a sophisticated science, with the goal of making a splash as small as possible. But another sport looks for just the opposite: the extreme maximum splash, one as high, wide and loud as possible.

Welcome to the world of “manu…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Governments continue losing efforts to gain backdoor access to secure communications
~ Placenta bandages have far more health benefits than risky placenta pills − a bioengineer explains
~ Trump’s battle with elite universities overlooks where most students actually go to college
~ New chancellor, old constraints: Germany’s Friedrich Merz will have a hard time freeing the country from its self-imposed shackles
~ Trump’s vision for Air Force One will turn it from the ‘Flying White House’ to a ‘palace in the sky’
~ Touch can comfort and heal, but also harm − a psychologist explains why gestures don’t always land as intended
~ Why we fall for fake health information – and how it spreads faster than facts
~ Cultivating obedience: Using the Justice Department to attack former officials consolidates power and deters dissent
~ Landing on the Moon is an incredibly difficult feat − 2025 has brought successes and shortfalls for companies and space agencies
~ Putin is testing how far he can push Trump by not turning up for Istanbul talks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter