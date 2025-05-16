Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

“I never had a day off and barely left the house in two years”

By Amnesty International
A few years ago, my mother became ill and had to have heart surgery. She was the main breadwinner of the family. Being the first born, I had to step in. After three months, my mother was discharged from hospital, but by that time we had three months’ rent and school fees arrears because I […] The post “I never had a day off and barely left the house in two years” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Giant: John Lithgow’s masterful turn explores Roald Dahl’s antisemitism – and wider questions about children’s literature
~ Syria: New government must prioritize justice and truth measures to prevent further abuse
~ Europe: Brussels court ruling on tracking-based ads a major win for right to privacy
~ To boost the nation’s health, the government’s proposed food strategy must put people over profits
~ With a new minister for early childhood education, what can the federal government do to make centres safer?
~ Ben Roberts-Smith has lost an appeal in his long-running defamation case. Here’s why
~ Podcast: Safa, from the Palestinian diaspora, on how revealing her identity can make her feel unsafe
~ Australian researchers use a quantum computer to simulate how real molecules behave
~ You usually need more than a few drops of blood, saliva or urine to detect illnesses. Here’s why
~ EU Needs Tougher Response to Attack on Turkish Opposition
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter